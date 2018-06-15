Alembic Pharma receives EIR from USFDA

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals said it has received Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for its formulation facility located at Panelav in Gujarat.

"The company has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection carried out by them at our formulation facility at Panelav during the period from March 12-20, 2018," Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed.

Shares of Alembic Pharma were trading at Rs 525.60 on the BSE, up 3.76 per cent from the previous close.