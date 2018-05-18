Alembic Pharmas Karkhadi unit receives 1 observation from USFDA

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Alembic Pharmaceuticals today said the US health regulator has issued one observation on inspection of the companys Karkhadi facility in Gujarat.

As per a BSE filing by Alembic, USFDA conducted the inspection at active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility at Karkhadi from May 14-18, 2018.

"This was a scheduled inspection and at the end of the inspection, USFDA issued a Form 483 with one observation," the company said.

Alembic is preparing the response to the observation, which will be submitted to the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) shortly, it said.

As per USFDA, Form 483 is issued at the conclusion of an inspection, notifying a companys management of objectionable conditions at the facility.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals today settled at Rs 465 per scrip on BSE, down 2.23 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT AKT ANU ANU