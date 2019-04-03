Alert guard helps police nab four men stealing shuttering plates from a farm house in south Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) An alert guard helped the police nab four people who were allegedly stealing shuttering plates from a farm house in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, police said Wednesday. At around 8 PM on Tuesday, Sanjay Yadav (35) employed as the security guard at Jindal farm in Jonapur heard noises coming from another farm house situated on the opposite side. He found four men loading shuttering plates in a tempo but on seeing him, the men tried to escape from the spot."But the beat officers who were patrolling the area on a motorcycle apprehended the three men with the help of security guard," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south). The fourth person was also apprehended after he was found hiding near the tempo.Shuttering plates are made using best quality metals and is basically used for supporting items for building construction slab, canopy, beam among others. The accused have been identified as Arjun (21), Deepak (18), Satish (19) and Narayan (23), all residents of 'jhuggies' in Jonapur, police said. A case was registered, the officer said. Large iron shuttering plate, a tempo, water pumping motor, ceiling and exhaust fan and air condition covers were also recovered from their possession. PTI AMP AMP TDSTDS