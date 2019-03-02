Alert sentry of army camp opens fire after noticing suspicious movement in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) An alert sentry of an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday opened fire after noticing "suspicious movement", but there was no loss of life or injury reported, police said."An alert sentry fired aerial shots after observing suspicious movement at Dachoo camp of 44 RR in Shopian," a police official said. He said there were no reports of any loss of life or injury in the incident. PTI SSB KJ