Alert sounded in Himachal Pradesh after IAF strike

Shimla, Feb 26 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh police on Tuesday issued an alert for all districts in the state in view of a pre-dawn strike by the Indian Air Force on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp inside Pakistan, an official said.In view of India's air strike and resultant security scenario, an alert has been issued to all district SPs in Himachal Pradesh to ensure safety of vital installations and also to keep sharp vigil in their respective districts, Himachal Pradesh Police spokesperson and SP (Law and Order) Khushhal Sharma said.It has also been advised to pay more attention in communally sensitive localities and to ensure safety and security of Kashmiri people living in Himachal Pradesh, he said. In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said. The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by JeM. PTI DJI CK