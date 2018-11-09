Alert sounded in Kullu due to heavy rainfall, snowfall warning

Shimla, Nov 9 (PTI) The Kullu district administration has sounded an alert in view of a forecast of heavy rainfall and snowfall, urging people not to go the high reaches of Himachal Pradesh, an official said Friday. The MeT Department has predicted heavy rainfall and snowfall from November 10 to 12, he said. In a statement issued here, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus has appealed to the public to avoid going to high reaches in view of the prediction of snowfall and rainfall. In case of emergency, district disaster management authority (DDMA) can be contacted at toll free number '1077', the official added. PTI DJI SNESNE