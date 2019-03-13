Alex Wolff, Imogen Poots to feature in 'Castle in the Ground'

Los Angeles, Mar 13 (PTI) Alex Wolff and Imogen Poots are set to star in crime drama "Castle in the Ground".According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joey Klein is directing and penning the script.The movie revolves around a teenager who, after the untimely death of his mother, befriends his charismatic but troubled next-door neighbour only to become embroiled in a world of addiction and violence as the opioid epidemic casts a shadow on their small town. William Woods will produce under his Woods Entertainment banner, alongside Michael Solomon via Band With Pictures, both of whom developed the project with Andra Gordon of American Entertainment Investors. Shooting in currently on in Sudbury, Canada. PTI RDSRDS