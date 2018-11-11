Alexander Skarsgard wants to marry a British girl

London, Nov 9 (PTI) Actor Alexander Skarsgard says he wants to marry a British girl, because he feels they have a "sensibility" which he responds to.The 42-year-old actor, who hails from Stockholm in Sweden, said he likes that British know how to make fun of themselves "I think British. From a very early age, I've always thought I'll end up with a Brit. There's something about the mentality. Brits have a sensibility that I respond to. They make fun of themselves in a way that I really appreciate," Skarsgard told The Times. The "Big Little Lies" actor said he is determined to meet the right person before he thinks about settling down. "I'm not going to settle and say, 'Oh, you're all right - let's make a family.' I'm more romantic than that. I have friends who've done that and they're not happy, and then they go through horrible divorces. I was with a girl for a couple of years and it ended up not working out, but we're still close friends."That's not to say I want to wait until I'm 65. I come from a huge family and I hope one day to have that myself. But I am having the time of my life: I'm working with extraordinary filmmakers. I feel like I'm in a good space. I'm not avoiding a relationship, but I'm also not desperate for it. If it happens, it happens," he said. PTI SHDSHD