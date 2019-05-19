Alexandra Daddario to star in 'Celestial Blue'

Cannes, May 19 (PTI) Actor Alexandra Daddario is set to headline horror thriller "Celestial Blue".According to The Hollywood Reporter, Australian writer/director Zak Hilditch will helm the project. The "Baywatch" star will play a flight attendant faced with a deadly pandemic on-board a Sydney-bound flight from Los Angeles. She is forced to summon inner strength she never knew existed. Covert Media, headed by CEO Paul Hanson, will finance, produce and handle worldwide rights on the project. Liz Kearney is also on board as producer. PTI SHDSHD