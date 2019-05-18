Alexandra Shipp, Cole Sprouse latest addition to 'Silk Road' cast

Los Angeles, May 18 (PTI) "X-Men" star Alexandra Shipp and "Riverdale" actor Cole Sprouse have come on-board true crime drama "Silk Road".Tiller Russell is directing the film which also features Jason Clarke and Nick Robinson, reported Deadline. The film, based on the Rolling Stone article 'Dead End On Silk Road' by David Kushner, focuses on criminal mastermind Ross Ulbricht (Robinson) who unleashed the Darknet and the 'Jurassic Narc' (Clarke) bent on bringing down the young kingpin's billion-dollar empire.Principal photography on the project is slated to begin next month.High Frequency Entertainment's Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby are producing the film along with Alex Orlovsky and Elika Portnoy for Mutressa Movies and David Hyman and Stephen Gans of Perfect Season Productions. PTI SHDSHD