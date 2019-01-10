Alfonso Cuaron questions decision to subtitle 'Roma' for Spain audience

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (PTI) Director Alfonso Cuaron has blasted the distributors of his film "Roma" for offering Iberian Spanish subtitles for the Mexico-set feature.The film, described as his most personal project till date, is currently available on Netflix for streaming and simultaneously, it also received a wide theatrical release in the US and Mexico.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix film, which has now released in Spain, features Iberian Spanish subtitles for cinema goers. It is also an option for viewers watching it on the streaming giant's platform.Iberian Spanish, also referred to as Castilian Spanish, is the version of the language that is most commonly spoken in Spain.Cuaron, however, is not amused with the move. "I think, it's very offensive to the Spanish public that they've given 'Roma' Iberian-Spanish subtitles," he told Spanish news agency Efe.The director again spoke on the matter in his interview with El Pais, saying the decision is similar to providing subtitles for a Pedro Almodovar film in Mexico. "It's parochial, ignorant and offensive to Spaniards themselves. One of the things I most enjoy is the colour and texture of other accents. Its as if Almodvar needs to be subtitled," Cuaron said.The film is tipped to win multiple Oscars at the next month's Academy Awards. It won two awards -- Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film -- at the recently concluded Golden Globes. PTI RB RB BKBK