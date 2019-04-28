Alfonso Cuaron to present 'The Shining' remastered version at Cannes 2019

Cannes, Apr 28 (PTI) Filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron will be presenting the remastered version of the 1980 horror classic "The Shining" at 2019's Cannes Film Festival.The Oscar-winning director will introduce the Stanley Kubrick-directed film as part of this year's Cannes Classics lineup, according to a press release on the festival's official website.As per the prestigious movie gala, the film will have a "Midnight Screening", presented by Warner Bros. "The 4K remastering was done using a new 4K scan of the original 35mm camera negative. The mastering was done at Warner Bros Motion Picture Imaging, and the color grading was done by Janet Wilson, with supervision from Stanley Kubrick's former personal assistant Leon Vitali," the website said.The programme will also feature French classic "La Cite de la peur" on its 25 years, the 50 years of the mythical "Easy Rider" in the company of Peter Fonda, Luis Bunuel in the spotlight with three films, the attendance of Lina Wertmuller, the Grand Prix of 1951 Vittorio De Sica's "Miracle in Milan", a final salute to Milos Forman, the first Japanese animated film in colour, the World Cinema Project and the Film Foundation of Martin Scorsese.Documentaries about cinema and history, masterpieces known and rare films in restored version from countries rarely honoured will also find place in the new edition of Cannes Classics. It is the first section dedicated to heritage cinema ever created in a major festival. Majority of the films will be screened at Bunuel Theater, Salle du 60e or at the Cinema de la Plage, all presented by major players in the film heritage: directors, artists or restoration managers, the website said.The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run May 14-25. PTI SHDSHD