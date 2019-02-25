Alfonso Cuaron wins Best Cinematography Oscar for 'Roma'

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (PTI) "Roma" helmer Alfonso Cuaron created history by becoming the first person to win a Cinematography Oscar for a film that he also directed at the 91st Academy Awards. Cinematography was one of the four technical categories in the list to be chucked out of the live telecast but the Academy had to walk back on its decision after much protest from the film community.Cuaron hinted at the drama behind the controversial and now reversed decision in his acceptance speech."To create a single frame of film, as you well know, requires the work of a lot of people, very hard work..."If this film was created by my own memories, the film was crafted through the memories of what this great master of cinematography has given to us. It is well-known that in Billy Wilders office there was a sign that said What would Lubitsch have done?," he had said while accepting the cinematography honour.Ernst Lubitsch was a German-American filmmaker and Wilder's guru. Actor Tyler Perry, who presented the trophy to Cuaron, also took a dig at the Academy for the decision, saying he was happy to present cinematography trophy live on air rather than during the commercial break. PTI BK RB BKBK