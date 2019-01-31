Algeria should consider investments in India's oil reserves, refineries: Prez

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Algeria should consider investments in Indian oil reserves and refineries, President Ram Nath Kovind said Thursday.Welcoming Algerian Foreign Affairs Minister Abdelkader Messahel, Kovind said India and Algeria enjoy traditionally warm and historic relations.He said both the countries are cooperating in several strategic areas including space, defence and civil nuclear energy. The president said that in the recent past, several countries in the Arab world have made investments in refineries, pipelines and related infrastructure in India. "Algeria being the sixth largest exporter of gas and the 13th largest producer of petroleum products should consider similar investments, particularly in oil reserves, refineries and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals. Such investments would be in mutual interest," Kovind said. PTI AKV DPB