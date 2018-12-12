'Algotherm', a Renowned Skin Care Brand From France Launches at the Residence of the French Ambassador

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Opens its First Training Center in DelhiWith an aim to propagate cultural ties between India and France, Laboratoires Gilbert in collaboration with Gilbert Jain Laboratory Pvt. Ltd. launched 'Algotherm', a renowned skin care brand from France in India. Known for its natural marine ingredients, 'Algotherm', was launched at the Residence of France on 10th December 2018. The company has also inaugurated their new training centre in Old Rajender Nagar, New Delhi.This training centre would help the employees to learn the know-how and to understand the right techniques to use and apply the products. Initially, 10 people from Delhi and North India and Mumbai will be trained at this centre followed by Chennai and Bangalore in the third quarter of 2019 and PAN India. In the long run, Gilbert Jain Laboratory Pvt. Ltd. aim to train 500 people for this brand's products across India through beauty salons which will be a part of various training centres. These training centres will then essentially be aesthetic centres. The 'Algotherm' products can also be bought at these training centres and the company aims to sell a range of 16 products to all the leading spas and beauty salons that would include anti-aging and face brightening products. Furthermore, a range of 70 products will be available from April 2019 and will also be available online on their website for the customers. The big retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa will be targeted later in the year to sell their products.Talking about this new venture of the French company in India, Deputy Chief of Mission, Mrs. Claire Thuaudet, said "I am glad that our French companies like Laboratories Gilbert are here to meet the needs of the Indian consumer and I am indeed pleased that such ambitious projects are carried out with joint ventures like these to establish a long-term strategy for India and for the Indian consumer." A wide variety of products ranging from creams, serums, masks to correctors and gels, 'Algotherm' products are all natural and are made from Algohydra which hydrates and nourishes the skin along with moisturizing.Borrowing from the goodness of the sea and adding the richness of 29 unique, marine ingredients, 'Algotherm' is best known for its algae-infused personal care range.The French Brand goes back to 1962 and its products are based on the unique practice of Algotherapy."Algotherm is a brand well suited for the Indian skin and climate. Its algae therapy best balances the toxins in the air and the fast pace of life we keep today," says Mr. Chhagan Lal Jain, Founder of Gilbert Jain Laboratory, India."It is very important to introduce this algae-infused personal range in our Country which will be very natural and skin friendly. The products have been specially created to not only house the essentials but do so with the essence of purity," says Mr. Jain.Speaking about his experience in India, Eric Bourgeois, CEO, Gilbert Jain Laboratory Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are not coming to India for short term but we want to build true brand value with 'Algotherm' and its product, and I know we will achieve this with the help of the family values that the Jain Group brings along with this joint venture that knows the Indian generation."The range of products that will be available in India includes comfort cleaning emulsion and cleansing milk, cocooning mask and comfort enzymatic exfoliating gel to name a few. About Laboratoires GilbertLaboratoires Gilbert came to life in 1904, when Alexandre Gilbert, a dispensing pharmacist in Paris, developed an innovative formula made from natural ingredients, the cut-to-size Feuille de Saule (willow leaf) plaster to treat corns and calluses, the manufacturing process of which still remains a closely-guarded secret to this day.Thus, for more than 110 years, Laboratoires Gilbert has been developing and offering natural self-medication solutions, respectful of human physiology, for the whole family, through:- effective, natural products, to meet the need for preventive health and well-being,- innovative, powerful treatments, both in their rapid action and in their ease-of-use, without risk, without altering the general health and without side effects. Laboratoires Gilbert always chooses the most natural ingredients possible for all of its products, for formulas with the best combination of active agents, chosen for their purity, quality and biological similarity, for maximum effectiveness and tolerance.- Its expertise is recognised in both pharmacies and health and beauty stores, for baby and childcare products, natural health and cosmetics.Out of respect for the environment from which it draws inspiration and the raw materials for developing its products, Laboratoires Gilbert is committed to using eco-friendly approaches in its method of collecting and processing the natural ingredients used.Source: Laboratoires Gilbert PWRPWR