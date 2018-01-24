Ali Hussein appointed COO of Eros Digital

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Eros International Plc today said it has appointed Ali Hussein as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Eros Digital.

In his new role, Hussein will be spearheading Eros digital initiatives including Eros Now, its digital over-the- top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, the company said in a statement.

He brings with him 15 years of experience in media, entertainment and the digital space and has worked with companies such as Google, Viacom 18 and Hungama.

"With Alis experience in media, entertainment and the digital space, we look forward to further capitalising our digital expansion strategy," Eros Digital CEO Rishika Lulla Singh said.