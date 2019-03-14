scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt joins SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined the cast of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming venture "RRR". The 25-year-old actor said she is excited about working with the critically-acclaimed director and south superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. "Working with Rajamouli sir is a big tick off my bucket list. Also to be alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR is an absolute honour. I am very excited about this experience and also working in the south for the first time," Alia said in a statement. The film is set in the 1920s and the actor will soon start filming it. "I begin the shoot in less than a month. I will be playing role of Sita and the film is set in 1920s backdrop," the statement further read. Ajay Devgn, who had earlier given the voice-overs for the Hindi version of Rajamouli's 2012 Telugu blockbuster "Eega" titled "Makkhi", is also set to play a pivotal role in "RRR". PTI SHD SHDSHD

