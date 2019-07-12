Alia Bhatt records romantic song for 'Sadak 2'

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Alia Bhatt has done playback in her films "Highway", "Badrinath Ki Dhulania" and "Udta Punjab" and the actor has now recorded a scratch version of a romantic track for her upcoming film "Sadak 2".The film marks her first collaboration with father Mahesh Bhatt, who is returning to the director's chair after two decades.Alia recorded the song with composer Jeet Ganguly earlier this week. "While Jeet Gannguly's score is ready, the lyrics are still being worked upon. Jeet da wanted to understand Alia's pitch and voice modulation, so they decided to record the scratch. The lyrics will now be rewritten under the supervision of Mahesh Bhatt. "It is a romantic number and comes at a crucial point in the film. The final track will be recorded only after the unit returns from their Ooty schedule in August," the makers said in a statement.Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt the film is scheduled to release in July next year. PTI KKP SHDSHD