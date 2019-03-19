Alia Bhatt to star opposite Salman Khan in Bhansali's 'Inshallah'

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Alia Bhatt is set to star as female lead opposite Salman Khan in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, which is titled, "Inshallah", the makers announced Tuesday.The film be co-produced by Khan and Bhansali's production banners.Bhansali is re-teaming with Khan after two decades as a lead in the film, which is described as a "love story".Salman took to Twitter to share the news."It's been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, 'Inshallah'. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey. #Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial," the actor wrote.Bhansali Productions also confirmed the announcement."Finally all speculations and wait end as 2019 brings together #SLB, @BeingSalmanKhan and @aliaa08 in his next film, #Inshallah. Wishing that this entire journey be filled with a lot of love and Inshallah, the team is blessed with hope and faith @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982," the tweet from their official handle read.The film also marks Bhatt's first collaboration with both Khan and Bhansali.She said working with the actor-director duo is a dream come true for her."I was nine when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It's been a long wait."Dream with your eyes wide open they say and I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together and I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called 'Inshallah'#SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982," Bhatt tweeted.The development came almost a month after Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, revealed Khan will star in Bhansali's next venture.The filmmaker made his directorial debut with 1996's "Khamoshi - The Musical", which starred Khan. The actor went on to feature in the director-producer's classic "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" in 1999 opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.Khan also made a cameo in Bhansali's "Saawariya", which launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. PTI RDSRDS