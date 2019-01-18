Alia Bhatt urges CBFC to lift 'ban' mom's film 'No Fathers in Kashmir', board says movie offered certification

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Actor Alia Bhatt has come out in support of her mother Soni Razdan's film "No Fathers in Kashmir", which has been stuck over certification issues, saying the movie is about empathy and compassion, and the CBFC should lift the "ban" on it.The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), however, has denied having imposed a ban on the movie, saying it is "unfortunate" that "unwarranted pressure" is being put by spreading "misinformation of a ban". The board said any news of CBFC banning the film is "completely false" and all "responsible" people should take account. The film has been stuck with the CBFC for over six months and has been offered an 'A' certificate. Its makers have challenged the board's decision and demanded a 'U/A' certification, according to media reports. Bhatt's comments came Thursday after actor Swara Bhaskar came out in support of "No Fathers in Kashmir" director Ashvin Kumar. Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie#nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir.," Bhatt tweeted. "Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It's a film about empathy & compassionlet's give love a chance, she said on Twitter.The media reports claimed that the CBFC has given an 'A' certificate to "No Fathers in Kashmir" and the makers think it is a completely inappropriate decision. The makers have challenged censor board's decision and appealed to a higher authority, the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), to look into the matter, according to the reports.Regional Officer CBFC Mumbai Tushar Karmarkar said, "We are disappointed with the misinformation being spread about the film 'No fathers in Kashmir'. Any news of CBFC banning this film is completely false. And all responsible people should take account of that." "We want to again clarify that filmmakers of 'No fathers in Kashmir' have already been offered an adult certificate and the reasons thereof have clearly been communicated to them," he told PTI. "It's unfortunate that unwarranted pressure is being put by spreading misinformation of a ban. CBFC will continue to do its work in a fair and transparent manner without succumbing to misguided pressure tactics," Karmarkar said. Reportedly, fresh cuts were again demanded in the film and Kumar has been running between the CBFC and the FCAT to get an 'U/A' certificate for his film as he thinks that his film deserves a wider audience. PTI KKP ANBANBANB