Alicia Keys to host Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, Jan 15 (PTI) Singer Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards.The 37-year-old singer made the announcement on her social media channels with a behind-the-scenes video."IT'S OFFICIAL! 15-time GRAMMY winner @AliciaKeys will host the 61st #GRAMMYs, marking her first time as master of ceremonies for Music's Biggest Night," announced the official Grammys Twitter account.The awards are scheduled to happen on February 11. PTI SHDSHD

