'Alien' stage show by high school students impresses director Ridley Scott

Los Angeles, Mar 29 (PTI) A high school stage production of "Alien" has gone viral online, earning praise from none other than its director Ridley Scott, who has offered financial help to the students for an encore.Scott, who is currently working on a sequel to his 1979 science-fiction blockbuster, penned a letter to the North Bergen High School students and said he felt very complimented that the students chose his film as an inspiration. The students performed "Alien: The Play" on March 19 and March 22 at the New Jersey high school and earned acclaim for their production and creature design, which was all made with recycled materials with a shoestring budget."My hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination, and determination to produce such an ambitious show. Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls and determine the way forward always," Scott wrote in a letter, available with Deadline."Self-sufficiency is what this country was largely based upon with its immigrant population coming in to a New World and working together. This is maybe the biggest lesson for all of you, and your future plans stay with this determination, and this spirit in everything you do, and you will succeed let nothing put you off or set you back.In the end, Scott encouraged the students to put his film "Gladiator" on stage. PTI BK BKBK