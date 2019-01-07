Alignment for 384-km Amaravati-Anantapuramu expressway finalised

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Alignment for a new 384-km expressway connecting Andhra Pradesh's new capital city of Amaravati to Anantapuramu has been finalised, Parliament was informed Monday. "The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has held two meetings with officers of state government of Andhra Pradesh regarding the development of an access controlled green field expressway connecting the new capital city of Amaravati to Anantapuramu," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha in a written reply. The alignment of the said road stretch has been finalised with a length of approximately 384-km, he said. It is envisaged to develop the expressway initially as four-laned with a provision of upgradation/expansion to eight-lane in future, depending upon the traffic requirement, he added. "The government of Andhra Pradesh has agreed to transfer the government land free of cost and bear 50 per cent of the cost of the land to be acquired," the minister said. Further, the Andhra Pradesh government has committed to obtaining the requisite statutory clearances, that is environmental, forest, wildlife etc approval to expedite it, he said. PTI NAM RVK MRMR