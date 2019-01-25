Aligrah MP flays AMU authorities for issuing notice to ABVP leader

Aligarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Aligarh's BJP MP Satish Gautam Friday attacked AMU authorities for issuing a show cause notice to an ABVP student leader for organsing a "tiranga yatra" on the campus, demanding withdrawal of the "senseless" notice."This is a senseless step and should be withdrawn. Aligarh Muslim University officials seem to have lost their mental balance," Satish Gautam told newspersons Friday.AMU authorities have issued a show cause notice to Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad's student leader Ajay Singh, who is also the grandson of a local BJP MLA, for holding an "unauthorised procession", called 'tiranga yatra' on the campus on January 22.The notice issued by proctor Mohsin Khan mentions that the procession was held during teaching hours after compelling some students to leave classes.It also said a large number of "outsiders" including anti-social elements participated in the procession.The AMU has made it mandatory for students to seek official permission for any procession as a precautionary step for maintaining peace at the campus.Talking to newspersons Friday Ajay Singh, however, said he had "not been informed" that his application seeking permission for "yatra" had been turned down."How could I assume that I have not been given permission when I did not receive a response to my application," Singh said.AMU spokesman Shafay Kidwai, however, told PTI that "whenever an unauthorised procession is held we issue such notices and take action for holding any public event.""In any case, the show cause notice has bene issued primarily for trying to disturb the campus peace by forcing students to leave classes. It also seeks to know how outside elements participated in this motorcycle rally," Kidwai said. "Holding a tiranga yatra for the unity and integrity of the country is a laudable step but holding a procession for deliberately stoking emotions is something else," he said. He added that week-long celebrations to mark Republic Day are being held on the campus and those who organised the motorcycle rally should have participated in these events "instead of trying to create a divisive atmosphere at the campus. PTI CORR SAB RAXRAX