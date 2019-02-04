Alka Lamba claims Kejriwal unfollwed her on Twitter, says finding hard to work in AAP

/RNew Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) AAP MLA Alka Lamba Monday claimed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfollowed her on Twitter and said she was finding it hard to work in the party under the prevailing situation.In December, Lamba had claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party had asked her to resign for protesting an alleged proposal seeking to revoke former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. The AAP had, however, rubbished her claims. "I have a strong feeling that the party does not need my services at all. But till I am an MLA, I will continue serving the people of my constituency," the Chandni Chowk MLA told PTI.The legislator said she has sent a message to the AAP leadership, asking them to clear their stand on her position in the party.Her message has been communicated to the party leadership through the organisation secretary of Chandni Chowk constituency.The MLA claimed she was removed from all official WhatsApp groups of the party and Kejriwal unfollowed her on Twitter on Sunday."Such things, like removing from WhatsApp groups, unfollowing on Twitter and not inviting in meetings make me feel that I deserve the same position and respect as other MLAs have. Otherwise, it will be very difficult for me to continue. I cannot compromise my self respect," she said.Lamba said she was actively involved in campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls with the party in-charge of the Chandni Chowk constituency, but she will now focus on her work as MLA.Rejecting speculation that she was cozying up to the Congress, Lamba said: "It is being assumed that I am going to join the Congress though I have not uttered a word against the AAP or its leaders. But on the other hand, efforts to ally with the Congress through a 'Mahagathbandhan' are considered okay by them." PTI VIT GVS