Alka Lamba meets Sonia Gandhi, fuels speculation of joining Congress

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, fuelling speculations of her joining the grand old party ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year.Lamba, however, said that she met Gandhi to discuss a number of issues, including the current political situation of the country. She started her political career with the Congress, and had served the party in various capacities for around 20 years before joining the AAP.The AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk had last month announced that she has made up her mind about leaving the party and contest the upcoming Assembly election as an Independent.Lamba has been at odds with the Aam Aadmi Party for some time now. After the party's defeat in Lok Sabha polls, she had sought accountability from its national convener Arvind Kejriwal. She was then removed from the official WhatsApp group of the party lawmakers.She had also refused to campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha polls and refrained from participating in Kejriwal's roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car during the event.Lamba had first hit a rough patch with the AAP over its decision to pass a resolution to revoke Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. Lamba had raised objections to the party's resolution.In December 2018, she said in a tweet that AAP had asked her to support the resolution, which she refused. Lamba had added that she was ready to face any punishment for her actions.