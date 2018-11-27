Alka Mittal takes charge as Director (HR) of ONGC

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Alka Mittal Tuesday became the first full-time woman director of India's biggest oil and gas producer ONGC, the company said. Mittal -- a post graduate in economics, an MBA in HR management and a doctorate in commerce and business studies -- took over as the Director (HR) of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) Tuesday, a company statement said here. "Prior to joining as Director (HR), Mittal held the post of Chief Skill Develoment (CSD) of the company," it said. Mittal is the first full-time woman director on the board of ONGC. She joined ONGC as a graduate trainee in 1985 and had previously worked as Head CSR at the corporate office. She is on the board of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL) as ONGC nominee director since August 2015. Previously, she headed the HR functions in various capacities across regions including Vadodara, Mumbai, Delhi and Jorhat and was also the Head of Corporate Communications, Delhi in 2009. "She has a special penchant for training and mentoring and has trained more than 11,000 graduate trainees of ONGC since 2001 on 'Corporate Governance' as part of their induction programme," the statement said. As a senior HR specialist, Mittal has made rich contributions in various professional forums and bodies. She is an Executive Committee member of NIPM (National Institute of Personnel Management), and was President of Forum for Women in Public Sector (WIPs) Northern Region till recently and heads the Women's Development Forum of ONGC. PTI ANZ MKJ