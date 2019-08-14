All 6 accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case acquitted

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) An Alwar court on Wednesday acquitted all six accused in the lynching of Pehlu Khan, allegedly killed two years ago by a mob that set upon him while he was transporting cows. The Additional Judicial Magistrate acquitted the six men, giving them benefit of the doubt, according to a lawyer. Pehlu Khan (55), his two sons and a few others were transporting cows when they were allegedly stopped and thrashed by cow vigilantes near Behror on April 1, 2017. Khan died in hospital on April 3. Additional Public Prosecutor Yogendra Khatana told reporters that the prosecution will appeal against the verdict in the higher court after studying the court order. PTI AG ASHASH