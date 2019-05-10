All accused of arson in Nagpur in post-Khairlanji protests acquitted

Nagpur, May 10 (PTI) The Nagpur district court on Friday acquitted all persons accused of torching a police post and vehicles here during the protests following the murder of a Dalit family. On September 29, 2006, four members of the Bhotmange family were murdered in Khairlanji village in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, leading to massive protests across the state. On November 6 that year, several persons, taking part in a protest against the Khairlanji incident, torched a police post and vehicles in Indora in north Nagpur. Several of them were later booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code by the Jaripatka police station. The counsel for the accused, Lubesh Meshram and public prosecutor Ravindra Bhoyar told PTI that all were acquitted due to lack of circumstantial evidences and witnesses. PTI CLS BNM RHL