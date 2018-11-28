All arrangements in place for 2-day rally of farmers in Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Police said they have made adequate arrangements to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the two-day rally of farmers here under the aegis of a Left-backed organisation.The rally will be "one of the largest congregations of farmers" in the national capital in recent times, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) claimed on Wednesday. The convenor of AIKSCC, Hannan Mollah, said on November 29, farmers will start the march from different corners of Delhi - Bijwasan, Majnu Ka Tila, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar to Ramlila Ground in the heart of the city. Leaders of different political parties barring the BJP will address the gathering on November 30 at Parliament Street, he said. The AIKSCC, which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 outfits of farmers and agricultural workers, said a cultural programme would be held at the Ramlila Ground on November 29, the first day of the protest, where prominent singers and poets from rural India would perform.Police said they have made elaborate arrangements for the November 30 rally when the farmers will begin their march from the Ramlila Ground to Parliament Street. They are yet to get details of the number of farmers likely to converge in the national capital on Thursday. "We have been holding meetings with Kisan leaders and they will give us a clarity on the number of farmers since in some cases, their trains are delayed or cancelled. The policemen have been intimated about the protest but traffic advisories and other details will be issued on Thursday after a clarity is obtained from them," said a senior police officer. He said police will be on their toes to ensure that the two-day rally goes off peacefully. PTI SLB SLB SNESNE