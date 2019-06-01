All challenges come to end when Shah's name comes: Rai

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Where Amit Shah's name comes, all challenges come to an end, said new Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Saturday.The comment came after Rai took charge as junior home minister under Amit Shah, who took charge as Union Home Minister on Saturday.Asked to describe the challenges for him in the new assignment, Rai said, "Where Amit Shah's name comes, all challenges come to an end".Rai also said he will discharge his responsibility as Union minister of state for home with all sincerity.The BJP-led NDA has received a landslide mandate in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections with the saffron party winning 303 of the 542 seats that went to polls this time.Shah was the key architect of the BJP's victory as party president.Rai is Bihar state president of the BJP. PTI ACB ABHABH