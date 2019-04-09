All constitutional means to build to Ram temple being explored: Yogi

Bareilly (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said the BJP will construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya and all options for doing so under the ambit of the Constitution were being explored. "Only the BJP will get the Ram temple constructed in Ayodhya and all options for it under the Constitution are being explored. No one should have any doubt over the BJP on this count," the chief minister said, addressing an election meeting here in favour of BJP candidate Santosh Gangwar. He charged BSP president Mayawati with playing with the sentiments of the Dalits for the sake of Muslim votes, He took a dig at the Congress, saying the party's manifesto gave the impression of "Congress ka haath, deshdrohiyon key saath" (Congress is backing traitors). He attacked the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, saying their aim was not the peoples' welfare but their own families' welfare. "They are fighting with a narrow mindset," he said. Later, the chief minister elaborated on the projects taken up the BJP-led central and state governments. PTI CORR SAB INDIND