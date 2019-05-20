All dues on bungalows cleared by Union ministers: HUA

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Monday said all earlier dues have been cleared by Union ministers.The ministry's response came following a report based on an RTI reply in which the ministry said several Union ministers, including Vijay Goel, Prakash Javadekar, Nirmala Sitaraman and Sushma Swaraj, have not cleared dues on their official bungalows till February. "It has been checked by the Directorate of Estates and all earlier dues have been cleared by the respective ministers," it said in a statement. PTI BUN BUN ANBANB