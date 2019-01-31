All efforts will be made to create jobs in state: Raj Dy CM

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the Congress government will make all efforts to create jobs in the state. Speaking at a function in Tonk, Pilot said the government will make the education curriculum job-oriented so that youths get employed after finishing studies. "Efforts will also be made to start courses which are in demand in the industry," he said. Pilot during his visit to Tonk inaugurated the office of the students union in a government PG college. Niwai MLA Prashant Bairwa, District Collector RC Denwal were also present for the inauguration. PTI SDA INDIND