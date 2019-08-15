All flights connecting India with Hong Kong till Aug 16 operating normally: Cathay Pacific

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Cathay Pacific on Thursday said all its flights that connect India with Hong Kong are operating as per schedule on August 15 and August 16.The statement by the airline came after the Hong Kong airport on Tuesday resumed operations, a day after it cancelled all flights in the wake of protesters storming the arrival halls opposing a bill that allows extraditions to mainland China.Hong Kong is a Special-Administered Region of China."For the India market, we would like to share that, at present, all flights from Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata to Hong Kong and return are operating as per schedule for 15 and 16 August 2019," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.However, it added that all passengers should check flight status online before proceeding to the airport."In order to provide our customers with as much flexibility as possible,we are also waiving charges on certain ticket changes for passengers scheduled travel on 15 and 16 August, 2019," Cathay Pacific said.The airline has waived the re-routing charges for travel on these two days, but not the cancellation charges."Cathay Pacific continues to work with the HKIA (Hong Kong International Airport) officials to ensure the return of normal flight operations as swiftly as possible," it said."We firmly believe that social order and stability must be restored in our hub - Hong Kong so that the long-term development and prosperity of the city can again become our priority," the statement said. PTI DSP ANBANBANB