All households seeking power connection electrified: UP minister

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has connected every household that sought electricity connection with power lines, taking the total number of such households to 94 lakh, state Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said Monday.Following a meeting with Union Power Minister R K Singh here, Sharma said over 1.2 lakh 'majra', small habitations which are not part of revenue villages, have been electrified since the BJP government came to power in the state last year."Every household which expressed its wish to be given electricity connection has been given one. Now, we have launched a campaign to reach out to the remaining houses and offer them power connection," he said in a statement.The state government will later act against those drawing power illegally, he added.The state dispensation had launched a campaign in October last year to electrify the entire state under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's 'Saubhagya' scheme. PTI KR IJT