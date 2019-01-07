All parties must cooperate in illegal sand mining case: UP min

Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma Monday asked rival political parties to cooperate with probe agencies in the illegal sand mining case. "It was after the orders of the high court that the probe began. The Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are a cocktail of corruption. They should co-operate with the agencies in the probe, and should not politicise corruption," Sharma told PTI here. On the Union cabinet approving 10 per cent reservation for economically backward upper castes, Sharma said, "This is a bold step, and we welcome it." "This will benefit the people from the economically backward upper castes. The government is committed to help every person who is economically weak," he added. He further said, "This is an example of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas. And, it shows that only a party with strong political will power can take such a decision."The move will go a long way in removing social disparity, he added. PTI NAV RHL