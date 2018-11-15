All-party meet fails to break Sabarimala impasse; duty-bound to implement SC order, says Ker govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 (PTI) An all-party meeting on the Sabarimala issue here Thursday saw the Kerala government sticking to its stand of being "duty-bound" to implement the Supreme Court order allowing the entry of women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa temple, leading to a walkout by opposition parties.The opposition parties made a demand for putting off the implementation of the apex court order till January 22, when the review petitions against the verdict are slated to come up for hearing.Rejecting the demand, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that since the court had not stayed its September 28 verdict, there was no other option but to allow women in the age group of 10-50 years during the upcoming pilgrim season.As no consensus emerged at the nearly three-hour longmeeting, opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP staged a walkout at the fag end of the crucial parleys, convened two days ahead of the temple's opening on November 17 for the two-month long pilgrim season.Frenzied protests by devotees and various Hindu outfitactivists had prevented some women in the 10-50 age group from entering the temple, when it opened twice since last month after the apex court order. Speaking to reporters, Vijayan said the government hadconvened the meeting without any prejudice."The government was not stubborn. But had no otheroption, but to implement the apex court verdict. If tomorrowthe court takes another decision, the government will followthat," he said. The chief minister, however, said the government "is with the believers. There is no need for any concern," he said, adding the government will provide security to all devotees. The government can only obey the court verdict and allthe believers should understand this, the Left leader said.Announcing the walkout, Leader of the Opposition inKerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the government was "adamant" in its stand to implement the court verdict and was not prepared for any compromise."This is a challenge to the believers," he said alleging that the government was trying to "weaken" the Sabarimala pilgrimage.Attacking the government, BJP state unit chief P S Sreedharan Pillai said the meeting was a "waste of time".Meanwhile, Vijayan will also meet representatives ofthe Pandalam Royal family, traditionally associated with theSabarimala temple, and members of the 'thantri' (priest) family.PTI UD VS SRY