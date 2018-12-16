All political parties should ensure passage of Women's Reservation Bill: Venkaiah Naidu

(Eds: Correcting slug) New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Sunday appealed to all political parties to arrive at a consensus and ensure the passage of Women's Reservation Bill, which calls for reserving 33 per cent of seats in Parliament and all state legislative assemblies for women.Addressing 'Women Transforming India Awards 2018', organised by Niti Aayog here, he said reservation of seats for women in panchayats and municipalities has proved to be successful."I would like to appeal to all political parties to arrive at a consensus and ensure the passage of Women's Reservation Bill for providing reservation to women in Parliament and state legislatures," Naidu said.The bill has been passed in the Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010, and awaits the nod of the Lok Sabha.He said that women entrepreneurs tend to face unequal challenges compared to their male counterparts.Observing that Indian women have had record of excelling in several fields in the past as well, Naidu stressed on the urgent need to make education available to all women in the society.At the event, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said India needs to create more avenues for employment for women.Also participating in the event, tennis star Sania Mirza said women need to believe in themselves that they can shatter glass ceilings."Believe in your dream, it might be a little difficult but it's certainly not impossible," she said. PTI BKS NSDNSDNSDNSD