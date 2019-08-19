All Rajasthan police stations to have CCTV cams: DGP

Jodhpur, Aug 19 (PTI) Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh Yadav on Monday said CCTV cameras will be installed in every police station in the state before the next budget and a restructured and strengthened state-level unit to control cyber crime will come up in Jaipur. Interacting with journalists here, a day after he presided as the chief guest at the joint police passing out parade of the Rajasthan Police Training Centre and Police Training School, Yadav said, "the crime gets automatically controlled if the police works impartially." Despite best efforts, some times there are shortcomings in police's work and the department addresses them from time to time, the DGP added. On Sunday, while addressing the passing out parade, the DGP said a quality training plays a vital role in strengthening the police force and asked the recruits to discharge their duty with dedication. Yadav underscored the police force was always short of woman folks and appealed to them to don the uniform. PTI CORR ADCK