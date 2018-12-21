All recruitments in UP being done in fair manner: CM

Lucknow, Dec 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday claimed that all recruitments in the state are being carried out in a free and fair manner and rejected all allegations in this regard."All the recruitments being done by the UP Public Service Commission and others are being carried out in a free and fair manner as had never been done before," the chief minister told the Legislative Assembly during the Zero Hour."In the past one-and-a-half years, over a lakh recruitments have been made and appointment letters issued," he said.Rejecting allegations of anomaly, he said the UP PSC was an autonomous body in which the government had no role."The decision on how an examination has to be conducted and which agencies have to be used for it is taken by the concerning commission and the government does not interfere in it," Adityanath stressed.He attacked the previous governments in the state over the selection of UP PSC members, stating that a former chairman had to be removed following a direction by the high court as the individual did not have the required eligibility for the post."What used to happen (earlier) is that when recruitments were announced, members of a party or those connected with a family used to move about in the state with a bag to collect money," the chief minister said."We inherited solvers gangs which were active during the previous governments. STF and other agencies will nab these persons and then everything will be out in the open," he added.The chief minister said since irregularities were committed during interviews, it has been done away with for non-gazetted posts and the scope of money being used for appointments has been checked."It has been made clear that in case of any shortcoming in appointments, the chairman of the board concerned will be answerable...stern action will be taken against anyone playing with the future of the youth," Adityanath said.With Leader of the BSP Legislature Party Lalji Verma objecting to assertions of money being taken for appointments in the past, the chief minister asked him to prove the existence of such a practice under the current government and promised to take stern action against it."But if the charge is being levelled in the House without evidence, the member will have to apologise to the House and the state," Adityanath asserted.Later, the House was adjourned sine die after a brief four-day winter session during which the second supplementary budget totalling Rs 8,054 crore was passed. PTI SAB SMI IJT