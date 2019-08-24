All RRTS corridors will be interoperable: NCRTC

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) To ensure hassle-free commuting, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation said all three Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridors will be interoperable. An official of the NCRTC said commuters will be able to travel from one corridor to another without changing the train. According to the NCRTC, which is the implementing agency for the RRTS project in Delhi-NCR, three corridors of phase-1 such as Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex) will be converging at Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station in Delhi. For instance if a commuter boards an RRTS train from Rajiv Chowk station of Delhi-SNB corridor and wish to travel to Ghaziabad RRTS station of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, he or she can directly reach Ghaziabad RRTS station without changing the train. The NCRTC will adopt European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) Level 2 to implement interoperability in the RRTS system, the official said. "This will be the first time in India that ERTMS level 2 signalling system will be used for a commuter train operating at a speed of 160 kmph," he said. Interoperability of the three RRTS corridors will provide a hassle-free, comfortable and seamless travel experience to the commuters which will motivate them to leave their private vehicles and switch to RRTS, the official added. PTI BUN SNESNE