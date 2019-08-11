All RRTS stations to have platform screen doors

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) In a move to prevent suicides and other incidents, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation plans to install platform screen doors (PDS) at all upcoming stations of rapid rail transit corridors.The NCRTC, the executing agency of the Rail Rapid Transit System (RRTS), said the move would facilitate safe boarding and deboarding from the train which will have an operational speed of 160 kmph.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has installed platform screen doors at its several stations owing to instances of people jumping on metro tracks to commit suicide and crowd management.The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is executing three proposed RRTS corridors - Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat."In recent times, we have seen untoward incidents like commuters on railway track by accident, trespassing on track and suicide cases."The installation of PDS at all RRTS stations will increase safety measures," Sudhir Sharma, Chief Public Relation Officer of NCRTC, told PTI.He said the PSDs would act as a barrier between the platform and the tracks besides helping in better crowd management at the stations.According to the NCRTC, installation of PDS will also enable trains to arrive and leave the station at greater speed besides reducing the time it takes to pick up and drop passengers.NCRTC said that the RRTS trains will be three times faster than the Delhi Metro trains in terms of operational speedCommuters will be able to travel on the country's first rail rapid transit corridor in over three years from now as its 17-km-long Duhai-Sahibabad section in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is expected to be operational by early 2023.The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, spanning 82 km, will be operational by 2025. PTI BUN DVDV