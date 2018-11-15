All telcos, except Jio, fail in Trai's call drop test on highway,rail routes

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) All telecom operators, except Reliance Jio, failed to meet call drop benchmark in drive test conducted by sector regulator Trai on different highway and rail routes, a report published on Thursday said.The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said that independent drive tests through its appointed agency was conducted on eight highways and three rail routes.Either 3G or 2G network of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and state-run BSNL failed to meet call drop benchmark on four highway routes and all the three railway routes. Reliance Jio name did not appear among companies that failed to meet call drop criteria on both the highway and rail routes.The highways between Asansol to Gaya, Digha to Asansol, Gaya to Danapur, Bengaluru to Murdeshwar, Raipur to Jagdalpur, Dehradun to Nainital, Mount Abu to Jaipur and Sri Nagar to Leh were covered in the test. Railway routes between Allahabad to Gorakhpur, Delhi to Mumbai and Jabalpur to Singrauli were covered. PTI PRS MRMR