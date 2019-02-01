All-time high allocation of Rs 7,011 cr for MSME ministry in Budget FY'20

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) An all-time high allocation of Rs 7,011.29 crore has been made for the MSME ministry in the interim budget of 2019-20 presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday. "An all-time high allocation of Rs 7,011.29 crore has been made in the Budget of 2019-20," an official statement said. As per the budget document tabled in Parliament Friday, the revised expenditure (RE) for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has been pegged at Rs 6,552.61 crore."The flagship scheme for employment generation of the ministry, namely Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), got an all-time high allocation of Rs 2,327 crore. "This reiterates the governments focus on creation of sustainable employment in the non-farm micro enterprise sector," the ministry said in a statement.For ensuring seamless credit guarantee to micro and small enterprises, Rs 597 crore has been provided under the Credit Support Programme, it said. PTI RSN RSN ANUANU