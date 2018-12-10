Allahabad: 3 dead, 5 missing as boat capsizes in Yamuna

/R Allahabad (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) Three women died and five others are missing after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river here on Monday evening, police said. The incident occurred near Kydganj area of the Uttar Pradesh city at around 6.30 pm. Six people have been rescued and a rescue operation is on for the five missing people, the police said. Twelve people from Maharashtra were on the boat, along with the boatman and a priest. They came to Allahabad to immerse the ashes of a person, the police said. According to the rescued people, the boat had developed a leak andwater had seeped in, an official said. The deceased have been identified as Radha Bai, Laxmi Bai, Bagha Bai, aged 55-60. The rescued have been admitted to a hospital, the official said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the incident and directed that the NDRF and the SDRF teams be deployed for the rescue efforts. PTI RAGHMB