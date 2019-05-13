Allahabad Bank cuts lending rate by 5 bps

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) State-owned Allahabad Bank Monday announced reduction in benchmark lending rate by 0.05 percentage points across various tenors.The marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) for one-year loan has been reduced to 8.60 per cent from 8.65 per cent effective May 14, Allahabad Bank said in a BSE filing. Most of the loans including housing loans are benchmarked against MCLR for one year.The revised MCLR for one, three and six months loan are 8.20 per cent, 8.40 per cent and 8.45 per cent, respectively, it said. PTI DP DP ANUANU