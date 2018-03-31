scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Allahabad Bank cuts lending rates by 45 bps to 9.15 pc

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Public sector lender Allahabad Bank has reduced the base rate and benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 45 basis points each, a move that will lower EMIs for its borrowers.

"The Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the bank has decided to reduce base rate and BPLR (benchmark prime lending rate) by 45 basis points," the bank said in a regulatory filing today.

Allahabad Bank has slashed base rate to 9.15 per cent from 9.60 per cent. BPLR has been brought down to 13.40 per cent from 13.85 per cent.

"The revised rates are effective from April 2," it added. PTI SVK SVK SBT SBT

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos