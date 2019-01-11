Allahabad HC directs UP chief secretary, principal secretary to provide foolproof security to court

(Eds: Corrects word in headline and intro) Allahabad (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) A seven-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and the principal secretary (home) to provide foolproof security to the high court. The bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur, justices Vikram Nath, Sudhir Agarwal, Bharti Sapru, Pankaj Mithal, S K Gupta and B K Narayana was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the security of the high court and other courts of the state. The court fixed February 12 as the next date of hearing the matter. During the course of the hearing, the bench expressed its concern for the delay in the establishment of 'gram adalats' (village courts) in the state on which the chief secretary assured the bench that the government will establish them by June 30, 2019, after acquiring land. The court also directed officials concerned to ensure that the boundary walls of all district courts are repaired within six months. PTI CORR RAJ DPBDPB