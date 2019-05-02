Allahabad HC issues notice to CBFC, makers of film 'Ram Ki Janmabhoomi'

Allahabad, May 2 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court Thursday issued a notice to the CBFC as well as the makers of the film 'RamKi Janmabhoomi' acting on a petition to stall its release. The bench comprising Justice S K Gupta and Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order on a petition filed by one Husaina Akhtar. The notices were served to the Chairman and CEO of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) as well as the the writer, producer and director of the film based on the controversial Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue. Quoting dialogues and describing scenes, Akhtar contended in the petition that the film was highly provocative and inflammatory. Therefore, it was detrimental to the maintenance of communal harmony and likely to affect public order, safety and tranquility while endangering the secular fabric of the society. It is contended that screening and exhibition of the movie would disturb the social harmony and peace prevailing between the two communities, the petition said. The CBFC should not have granted 'U/A' Certificate to the film as its theme offends the sentiments of Muslims and their right to profess and practice religion under Article 25 of the Constitution of India, it added. The petition further claimed that the film defames and maligns the Muslim culture and its religious practices. The bench directed the state government to file its reply within six weeks. PTI CORR RAJ RHL